Destination Wealth Management Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $382.47 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

