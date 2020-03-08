Destination Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $101.67 and a twelve month high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.