Destination Wealth Management Purchases 17,160 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $29,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.