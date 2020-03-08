Destination Wealth Management Purchases 81 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,586,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $273.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.