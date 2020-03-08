Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Fortive makes up 1.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

