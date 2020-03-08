Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 26.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

