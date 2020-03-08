Destination Wealth Management Sells 384 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $71.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

