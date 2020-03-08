Destination Wealth Management Sells 3,887 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.35% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,478 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,963,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,321,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,333,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

