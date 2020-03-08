Destination Wealth Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,450 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

