DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB ASA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get DNB ASA/S alerts:

DNB ASA/S stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09. DNB ASA/S has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DNB ASA/S will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DNB ASA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB ASA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.