Dollar Tree, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

