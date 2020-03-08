Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $353,000. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

