Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

