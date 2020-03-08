DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 2439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DXPE. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.59.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

