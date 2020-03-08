DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.89 ($95.22).

FRA:BAYN opened at €63.78 ($74.16) on Thursday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.74.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

