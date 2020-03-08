Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ecolab worth $118,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $910,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $194.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $194.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.