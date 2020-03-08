Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

ELAN opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $568,814.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $292,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

