Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eltek has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of -4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.