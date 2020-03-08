Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -15.03. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.03.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total value of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.