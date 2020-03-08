Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $158.72 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,495,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

