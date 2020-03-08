Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

