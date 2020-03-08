Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst B. Suri expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $146.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $182,861,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 381,360 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after acquiring an additional 344,814 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

