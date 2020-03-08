Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.19 ($32.78).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €22.19 ($25.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.87. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

