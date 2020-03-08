Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.19 ($32.78).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.19 ($25.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.87. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

