Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:XCUR opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Exicure by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

