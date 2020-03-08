Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

