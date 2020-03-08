First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. First Busey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $111,770 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Busey by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.