FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.62.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after purchasing an additional 406,367 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,586,000 after buying an additional 701,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $252,280,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

