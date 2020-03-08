freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €22.30 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Independent Research set a €22.20 ($25.81) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.41 ($23.73).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €18.29 ($21.27) on Thursday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.95 and its 200 day moving average is €19.84.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

