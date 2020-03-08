FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $9.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $181.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.33. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

