FY2020 Earnings Estimate for FedEx Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.75. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.32.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $127.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 608.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average is $154.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.