FY2020 Earnings Forecast for YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80.

YY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.02.

YY stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. YY has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in YY during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in YY by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in YY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

