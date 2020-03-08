FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $145.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

