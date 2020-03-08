FY2020 EPS Estimates for BHP Group PLC Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

