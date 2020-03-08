FY2020 EPS Estimates for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

Shares of QRVO opened at $94.36 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

