FY2021 Earnings Forecast for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issued By Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

Shares of XRAY opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 536,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

