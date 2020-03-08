FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

MAT opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

