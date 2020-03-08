FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Triumph Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Triumph Group stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $841.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.65. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

