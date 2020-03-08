FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Issued By William Blair

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 228.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

