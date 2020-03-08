FY2021 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources LP Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

CCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.21 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

CCR opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

