FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.12.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,677,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,521 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

