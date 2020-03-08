FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Utilities Group PLC Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Utilities Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Utilities Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.67. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.