FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXNX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $137,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $586,719.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,318 over the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

