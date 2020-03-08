FY2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Boosted by Analyst

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.96.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.35 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $1,472,337. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

