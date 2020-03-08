FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hubbell Incorporated Issued By G.Research (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Investment analysts at G.Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hubbell in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.45.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

HUBB opened at $134.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.86. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Hubbell by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hubbell by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hubbell by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.