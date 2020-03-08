GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GELYY stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

