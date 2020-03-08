Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.19 ($32.78).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.19 ($25.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.87. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

