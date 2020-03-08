Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,960

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price dropped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,960 ($38.94) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,125 ($41.11) to GBX 3,065 ($40.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,941.36 ($38.69).

LON ABF opened at GBX 2,152 ($28.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,579.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,441.45. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

