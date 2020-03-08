GP Strategies (GPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GPX opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

GPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

