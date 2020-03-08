Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 188 ($2.47) target price on the stock.

GTE stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.04. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.50).

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

